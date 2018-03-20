Policeman granted bail on three charges
A POLICEMAN charged with misbehaviour in public office for allegedly corruptly receiving money from an individual recently, has been granted bail.
PC Glen Sanyuan of the Maraval Police Station, was charged last Friday for misbehaviour and corruptly receiving $2,000 and $3,000. Sanyuan was arrested by officers of the Professional Standards Bureau last week.
He appeared yesterday before Port of Spain First Court Magistrate Kerri Honore-Narine and was granted bail of $500,000. The charges against him were laid indictably and he was not called upon to plead. He was also ordered to surrender his passport. Sanyuan is to return to court on April 22.