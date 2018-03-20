SRP constable charged with stealing $500
A Special Reserve Police Constable with five years’ service, was granted $20,000 bail, earlier today after appearing before a Port of Spain Magistrate,
charged with misbehaviour in public office and larceny of $500.
According to the court record, PC Hebron Ryan committed the acts on October 12, last year. Ryan 25, of Jackson Street, Curepe, appeared before Magistrate Cheron Raphael, in the Port of Spain 11th Magistrates' Court to answer to the charges.
Ryan, who was attached to the Besson Street Police Station, was arrested by PC Ralph Rampersad, of the Professional Standards Bureau on Monday.
An investigation was launched into the disappearance of $500, from the property room of the Station.
footage captured a man entering the property room and removing a quantity of money from the exhibit cabinet, before placing it in his boots and leaving.
Since the incident, police records stated, Ryan failed to report for duty and attempts to contact him was unsuccessful.
The matter was adjourned to April 11.