Police capture suspect wanted for soldier’s murder
The suspect wanted for the murder of TT Defence Force (TTDF) staff Sgt Ken Palmer was captured by police in Erin today.
Palmer’s common-law wife Radica Pooran, who is related to the suspect, said she is relieved he is in police custody.
Palmer was killed in full view of Pooran and their two young children on March 15 when a spat between neighbors at his Dallo Road, Gasparillo home turned deadly. He had been in the TTDF for 20 years.
Police confirmed the man had been captured sometime after noon. Police said the 24-year-old suspect was in the area asking about boats to leave the country when he was arrested.
.