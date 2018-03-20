Michaela to be laid to rest

Michaela Mason

MICHAELA Mason will be laid to rest today with a musical and theatrical seznd-off. Michaela, 14, was one of four people murdered in Sobo Village, La Brea a week ago.

Her best friend and schoolmate Olivia Chapman, 16, Olivia’s mother Abigail Chapman, 41 and Chapman’s landlord Michael Scott, 69, were all killed by a man who could not take being spurned by Abigail. The suspect was captured by police in Valencia on Sunday. Olivia and Abigail will be buried following a joint funeral tomorrow.

Speaking yesterday, Michaela’s sister Shernice Louison said there are going to be several tributes to her sister during the funeral which will be held at the Sobo Village recreational ground. Michaela was remembered by her family as being cheerful, fun-loving and very involved in different activities. The Form Three student of the Point Fortin East Secondary was a dancer, a football player and a singer.

“Her school will be doing a song and dance for her and the school she went to before, is also doing something for her,” Louison said. A cousin, who Louison said was more like a sister to Michaela, will read the eulogy.

“My cousin Petrice Roberts was very close to Michaela, they would be together all the time, so she will do the eulogy.” Following the funeral, Michaela’s body will be interred at the La Brea cemetery.