Man killed in Maraval
A 25-YEAR-OLD man is dead and three of his colleagues wounded after a drive-by shooting in Le Platte Village, Maraval on Sunday evening.
The dead man has been identified as Andre Douglas from Le Platte Village. Three other people – Jeremy Harewood, 20; Wendy John, 40; and Dominic Auburn, all from the same area – were shot multiple times and are warded at hospital in a serious condition.
Sources said that at about 8.15 pm, the group was liming at Phillip Trace in Le Platte Village, when a black Nissan X-Trail SUV pulled up. The occupants sprayed the group with bullets, apparently from one or more automatic weapons. Douglas fell to the ground dead as the X-Trail sped off, while the other three lay bleeding from gunshot wounds.
The survivors were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital. Police later found the X-Trail abandoned in Paramin. Police and crime scene investigators were yesterday searching in the SUV for clues. No arrest has been made and investigations are ongoing.