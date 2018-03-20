Local athletics, tennis and netball receive funding

SporTT sport officer Hydiane-Harper Simmons, from left, NAAA general secretary Dexter Voisin, Netball PRO Lynette Duncan and Tennis TT treasurer Dexter Mahase.

THREE National Governing Bodies (NGBs) received a total of $294,680.10, on Friday, towards the participation of national athletes, teams and coaches at various events.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs yesterday, the funding is part of the Sports Company of TT’s (SporTT) disbursement of subventions to NGBs, that are required to submit the relevant justifications in an annual operational plan.

The TT Tennis Association (TennisTT) is being represented by three athletes at the World Junior Tennis tournament, currently ongoing in Guatemala. Aidan Carter, the 2018 Tranquillity Tennis champion is among the World Junior participants and is expected to take part in the International Tennis Federation/Cotecc Trinity Cup, also being hosted in TT from April 6-14 at the National Racquet Sport Centre, Tacarigua. According to TennisTT treasurer Dexter Mahase, “The organisation’s hosting of junior tournaments aligns with our focus on development. We are on a drive to raise the level of tennis while positioning TT as a regional hub for the sport.” TennisTT received $168,421.50 to assist in the effort.

The TT Netball Association was represented at the cheque presentation by public relations officer Lynette Duncan who was appreciative of SporTT’s contribution of $89,012.

“The funds will go towards our participation of the 17-member team at the 20th Jean Pierre Youth Netball tournament in St Lucia this year. We are always proud to be a part of an event initiated by a national icon and are looking to return to winning ways, based on the new coaching staff we have brought on board,” Duncan said.

TT last won the tournament when it hosted it in 2006. The Jean Pierre Youth Netball tournament features over 300 Under-16 girls from 16 countries and is the nursery for the sport in the region.

The country’s leading distance athlete Tonya Nero is on her way to the IAAF World Half Marathon in Valencia, Spain thanks to SporTT. Dexter Voisin, National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) general secretary said the event will serve as a warm-up and preparation for Nero’s first Commonwealth Games. Voisin added, “Tonya told me that she wants to set a new national record at Commonwealth this year. She has been knocking at the door for some time and is well poised now to cement her place on the world stage.” The NAAA received $37,246.60 towards the travel and accommodation for Nero and her coach.

SporTT, as the agency responsible for ensuring athlete development and competition success, is pleased to contribute to the efforts of all three NGBs, which have demonstrated high levels of commitment and organisation on behalf of the athletes and support staff they serve.