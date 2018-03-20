Lewis leads Manzanilla to Intercol T20 victory
JELANI BECKLES
KRISTOFF Lewis guided Manzanilla Secondary School into Round Two of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Intercol Knockout T20 competition at Unique Ground in Sangre Chiquito, yesterday.
Bowling first, Manzanilla dismissed Toco Secondary for 68 in 15 overs with Lewis snatching three wickets for 19 runs. Kenton Pierre and Raciel Billy also grabbed three wickets, taking 3/14 and 3/30 respectively.
In reply, Manzanilla raced to 71/1 in 6.4 overs with Lewis finishing unbeaten on 25. Darrion Dodds chipped in with 16 not out and Emmanuel Garcia contributed 14.
Round One of the Intercol competition continues today with five matches being played, featuring teams in the Championship Division.
Shiva Boys Hindu College were scheduled to face Cowen Hamilton Secondary School in Round One yesterday, but the latter forfeited the match.
Round Two matches will take place on Thursday with Premiership (First) Division teams playing the Round One winners.
ROUND ONE
FIXTURES –
Today –
Vishnu Boys Hindu College vs El Dorado East Secondary, Munroe Road Recreation, 11 am
St Mary’s College vs Barataria South Secondary, St Mary’s Grounds, 12.30 pm
Princes Town West Secondary vs St Stephen’s College, Princes Town West School Ground, 10.30 am
ASJA Boys College, Charlieville vs Presentation College, San Fernando, Pierre Road Recreation, 11 am
Couva East Secondary vs ASJA Boys College, San Fernando, Couva East School Ground, 1 pm
Tomorrow –
Queen’s Royal College vs Trinity College East, QRC Ground, 2 pm