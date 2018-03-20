Kamla: Seabridge betrayal by Tobagonian Rowley

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the collapse of the seabridge is a betrayal which was even more tragic because Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is Tobagonian. She was speaking with the media at a reception for newly inaugurated President Paula-Mae Weekes yesterday at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain.

She said the people of Tobago were suffering tremendously through no fault of their own, but it was worse with the sitting Prime Minister being a Tobagonian. “It is like a betrayal of the people of TT, who had great expectations and great hope in a son of their island.” She said the collapse of the seabridge and problems with the airbridge were a disaster for the people of Trinidad and Tobago, but especially for Tobago. Last Tuesday, she said, the Opposition in the Senate filed a motion, debate took place andTransport Minister Rohan Sinanan made certain commitments – including increased flights – but the very next day there was chaos in the airport. “So it is not fixed.”

She said Tabaquite MP Suruj Rambachan brought a motion in the House on Friday on the seabridge but the Speaker did not allow it. The Opposition had a briefing on the issue on Sunday. “What next can we do? In opposition we can basically just speak.” Persad-Bissessar said her heart bleeds for people of Tobago whose access to food, clothing and healthcare has been affected.

“It is a tragedy of the highest order.” She condemned Government’s handling of the seabridge and questioned why it got rid of the Super Fast Galicia before a new vessel had been acquired.

“It could have stayed. What was the hurry to run these people from TT?” On the new vessel, the Galleons Passage, Persad-Bissessar said “Lord knows when (it) will arrive.” Finance Minister Colm Imbert has said the vessel is scheduled to arrive at the end of April.