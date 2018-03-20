Drunk mother warned by magistrate

CHARGED: Radha Guyapersad, left, on her way to the San Fernando Magistrates Court yesterday to answer charges of resisting arrest and using obscene language. PHOTO BY ANSEL JEBODH

STACY MOORE

A MOTHER of two, who was found drunk and holding her seven-month-old son face down, while she stood cursing on the roadway at 10.20 pm on Sunday, was yesterday taken before a San Fernando magistrate charged with using obscene language and resisting arrest.

In scolding Radha Guyapersad of Debe, Senior Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine said she endangered her baby’s life. “You endangered your son’s safety. You have to set an example for your children, you could have injured your baby. Suppose he fell from your hands,” Magistrate Antoine asked.

The woman pleaded guilty to the charges and court prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan said that on Sunday at about 10.20 pm, police were on patrol in Debe when they received a report of a disturbance at Chester Street.

When officers arrived, they saw Guyapersad in the middle of the road holding a baby and cursing loudly. When WPC Mungal approached Guyapersad, she reeked of alcohol. The officer told the woman to hold the infant properly as he was in danger of falling from her hands. The woman cursed WPC Mungal.

Guyapersad was warned about her conduct but she continued cursing. When the policewoman attempted to arrest her and take the baby from her arms, Guyapersad pulled away violently. With the assistance of other officers, the baby was rescued and Guyapersad arrested. The baby was placed in the care of relatives.

Attorney Ainsley Lucky pleaded for leniency saying Guyapersad has another child who is 18 months old. Lucky said his client, “unfortunately is one of those victims who succumbs easily to alcohol.” Lucky said his client was apologetic and wished to apologise to WPC Mungal. The court heard the woman has four convictions for disorderly behaviour, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

After Guyapersad apologised to the police officer, she was placed on a bond of $5,000 on the charge of obscene language to keep the peace for three years. On the charge of resisting arrest she was fined $1,500. However the magistrate suspended this fine in lieu of Guyapersad performing 120 hours of community service.