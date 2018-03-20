Chamber welcomes Paula-Mae
THE TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce (TT Chamber) is celebrating this appointment of Paula-Mae Weekes as the country’s sixth President.
In a brief statement issued a few hours after Weekes’ inauguration Monday morning, the TT Chamber said, “Her Excellency has had a long and progressive judicial career that has no doubt prepared her well for her new presidential role.”
Saying it “looks forward to her good governance and effective decision making,” the TT Chamber expressed confidence that Weekes “will be an exemplary representative for TT,” adding that it was optimistic the President would be a uniting force for the nation.
The TT Chamber also congratulated Her Excellency on “this historic occasion – the inauguration of the first ever female president of our Republic.”
Saying it looks forward to Weekes’ leadership, the TT Chamber thanked her immediate predecessor, Anthony Carmona. for his service to the country.