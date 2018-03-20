Central U17s defeat Tobago
CENTRAL Zone completed an easy eight-wicket victory over Tobago in a first round fixture in the Shell Under-17 Inter Zone cricket competition, yesterday.
Tobago won the toss and batting first were bundled out for a paltry 68 in 24.5 overs at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.
The Tobagonians were restricted when they batted by the excellent bowling of Sameer Ali who snatched five wickets for 29 runs in just 6.5 overs. Jayden Seales shared in the spoils with a three-wicket haul and conceded only nine runs in six overs of which four were maidens. Central romped to victory in 10.4 overs of the allotted 50 overs, finishing on 70/2.
Leading the run-chase for Central was Aneil Pitiram who made a top score of 42, while Shiva Sankar remained undefeated on 19.