“Cat burglar” behind lawyer’s office break-in
CONTRARY to earlier reports, a suspected burglary at the office of attorney Nyree Alfonso several days ago was not political mischief, but in fact nothing more than the work of a confused cat, according to sources close to the office.
Speaking with Newsday on condition of anonymity, the source disclosed that behind the office is home to a number of stray cats who sometimes find their way into the building through windows. The source said that after the break-in was reported and the automatic alarm triggered, a cleaner on duty at the time found the animal in one of the closet doors.
Newsday spoke to investigating officers who confirmed that no documents were reported missing from the office after they were notified but said continuing their investigations into the matter.