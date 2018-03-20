Barrackpore woman killed in accident
SHARLENE RAMPERSAD
A BARRACKPORE woman is the country’s latest road fatality. Debbie Samaroo, 57, died at San Fernando General Hospital on Sunday after an accident near her Rochard Douglas home.
According to a police report, at about 9.05 am, a 22-year-old man was driving along the Rochard Douglas Road when he stopped in front of Ramnarine’s Supermarket. The report stated that while Ramsawack, 22, was stopped, Samaroo was crossing the street and collided with the back of the man’s SUV.
The report stated that Samaroo sustained injuries from the collision and was taken to hospital where she died. Corporal Narine of the Barrackpore Police is continuing investigations. A female relative of Samaroo said the family heard she was crossing the street when the driver reversed and hit her.
The woman said Samaroo had gone to buy a doubles at the time. She said Samaroo lived alone after her husband Narine Samaroo went missing three years ago and was never found. She said the couple had two young children who both died.
An autopsy was supposed to be done yesterday at the Forensic Sciences Centre.