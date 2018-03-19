Just In
Monday 19 March 2018
News

Young women motivated by President Weekes’ speech

Students of schools invited to attend yesterday's inauguration of President Paula-Mae Weekes, left the historic ceremony feeling motivated and more driven to pursue their goals and their passions, according to several students as they emerged from the Queen's Park Savannah's Grand Stand this morning.

Newsday spoke to students who said they felt honoured being able to witness such a historic occasion.

Form two student of the Fyzabad Anglican Secondary School Sasha Morales said the occasion was not only historic for women but for all of TT, as it represented a change in thinking.

"I think it's very inspiring that being a female in T&T and I have the honour of being here to witness it firsthand and pass this experience on to my own children. I feel that the glass ceiling has finally been broken and there really is no limit to what we can accomplish."

Form one student of the Cowen Hamilton Secondary School Aliyah Ravello also chimed in and echoed her peer's sentiments adding that more young women will be empowered to take charge of their own lives and career choices.

