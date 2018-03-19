UWI Degree Show for young artists

YOUNG aspiring artists are constantly searching for platforms and opportunities to showcase their creativity to the world. To encourge the growth of these artists, the National Museum and Art Gallery has launched an initiative to support their development by creating opportunities for their integration into the artistic community.

Through a partnership with the Department of Creative and Festival Arts (DCFA) of The University of the West Indies, the Museum and Art Gallery will exhibit the works of final year students of the BA in Visual Arts Programme from April 4 to 20.

The exhibition, titled the UWI Degree Show will include a free artist talk segment on April 13 which will be open to the public.

Curator of the Museum and Art Gallery Lorraine Johnson said in a media release, “This exhibition will certainly bolster the confidence of our young artists as they continue to build their careers.

Our space is a great hub for the artistic circle to network and serves as a valuable launchpad for these up and coming professionals. Our doors will always be open to them.”

Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly reaffirmed the ministry’s role in advancing the arts fraternity in Trinidad and Tobago. “We see the results of those who work tirelessly to promote their artistic expressions through art.

We see the courage and determination in their work, and I remain humbled by the level of talent our small country continues to produce. We have so much to offer to the world, and this ministry will continue to do whatever is necessary to ensure that the vision and flicker of light within our artists never dims,” Gadsby-Dolly said in the media release.

The National Museum and Art Gallery recently completed the Beyond Boundaries Sculpture Exhibition and through this initiative hopes to promote even more artists by providing a place with space for their talent to be on show.