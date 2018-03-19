Two fans ‘head’ to Champions League semis

Two Heineken fans won tickets to the second leg of the Champion’s League semi-finals,last Wednesday, in dramatic fashion, during the third annual Heineken “Share the Drama” promotion held at Digicel IMAX in One Woodbrook Place.

Stuart Telfer and Cheyne Jobson were the first of seven winners in the promotion, who won their tickets after competing against other fans and football enthusiasts after a viewing of the Chelsea v FC Barcelona second leg match on Wednesday.

Telfer won his ticket in a head to head competition against ten other fans, who had to put a ball into a basketball net by either chipping the ball or using their heads.

Telfer, the seventh of the ten contestants, was the only one who could manage to nod the ball into a standard basketball hoop, causing the crowd to erupt in cheers.

Jobson clashed with seven other contestants in several competitions, including a 2v2 bubble football match, where the contestants played a small goal competition while wearing a bumper ball plastic bumper suit.

Ultimately, Jobson put the competition away and won the ticket in a head to head penalty shoot-out match.

The victory signalled the end of an afternoon of entertainment and drama which started from the football match.

Five tickets remain which will be given away in a random draw. Contestants simply have to visit Logograb.com or Heineken TT on Facebook, and enter your contact information.

Speaking to Keisha Maharaj, Newsday was told for each of the three years, tickets were completely sold out as football fans rushed to have the experience of watching a football match on a massive IMAX screen, which has an almost larger-than-life feeling.

Fans were shouting at the screen, and jeering at players and fellow viewers, as though they were actually in the stands supporting their teams.

“There are people that support the teams and others that just want to come out to the event because they know when Heineken throws an event it is the best,” Maharaj said.

The viewing of the Chelsea v Barca match which took place in Barca territory in Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Spain last week was a worthy precursor to the drama which took place after, as the match itself was full of drama.

Coming off a 1-0 loss to Barcelona in the first leg, Chelsea players and fans hoped to close down the attacking power of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez while seeking to get back at least two away goals to find themselves in the semis.

But despite the efforts of the team, Chelsea could not convert their chances into goals, and the match ended in a predictable fashion — with Chelsea losing 3-0 (4-0 aggregate).

Willian Borges da Silvan and Marcos Alonso Mendoza put the best efforts against the Barca players, and at times seemed like the only ones making a contribution to the attack on Barcelona.

For Barcelona, it was just another day at the office with Lionel Messi scoring in the third and 63rd minutes of the game and Dembele adding to the score sheet in the 20th.