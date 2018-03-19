Simplex Sports Club dominate Southern Games

Partipants in the Boys Youth developers, 11-13 yrs class, compete at the 2018 Southern Games Invitational 500m cycling race yesterday at Guaracara Park, Pointe a Pierre.

Nickolai Madray

The 54th edition of the Southern Games came to a conclusion yesterday evening, at Guaracara Park, Point-A- Pierre, as hundreds of supporters gathered to view a series of sporting activities at the nation’s refinery. The games were sponsored by Petrotrin, TECU Credit Union, Blue Waters and the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs as the traditional event was deemed an overall success, once again, despite rumours of it being cancelled.

The Southern games features as a platform for young athletes to engage in competition and gain valuable experience. Simplex Sports Club made the most of this purpose for the event as their youths racked up the majority of the medals on the day in the Track and Field aspect. Jada Williams won the Women’s long jump with her 5.23m effort to oust her opponents Aquilla St. Louis 5.17m (DPAC) and UTT’s Ayana Glasgow’s third-place jump of 4.56m. In the Women’s 100m dash, Kamaria Durant secured the gold medal for Simplex with her 11.86 seconds sprint. She defeated teammate Shikyla Walcott’s time of 11.99 seconds for second while Onika Murray (Unattached) secured the bronze medal spot in 12.07 seconds.

In the men’s equivalent, Timothy Frederick also managed to win gold for Simplex with his burst of 10.89 seconds. He got the better of Abilene’s Jerod Elcock by a split second as the latter finished in 10.90 seconds while Simplex’s Machel Mark rallied to third in 11.15 seconds. The Boy’s Under 15 100m also saw Simplex taking the top spot on the podium as Naeem Nelson’s time of 11.95 seconds was enough for him to outrun his opponents to claim the gold. Cougar’s Jordan Noel placed second in 12.15 seconds while, Adriel Bruce (MAP) grabbed the bronze medal in 12.26 seconds.

MAP’s Zinara Lesley won the Women 1500m in 5:16.78 minutes, defeating Abilene’s April Francis time of 5:28.08. Camile Lewis, of Silver Bullets, crossed the finish-line after 5:39.31 minutes to claim the bronze medal in the event. The men’s equivalent saw Cougar’s Ashton Gill winning gold with his effort in 4:15.99 minutes. He managed to oust his Defence Force rivals George Smith (4:16.79) and David Herbert (4:28.72) as they finished second and third, respectively.

Field events also took place at the games where Rebirth’s Shakiel Waithe threw his way to gold with his 70.30mm effort in the Men’s Javelin Throw (800g). He surpassed his opponents by a large margin as his closest competitor, Ian West, only managed 55mm while the bronze medallist in the event, Jante Lewis of Mustangs, threw 53.62mm. Palo Seco’s Gwendolyn Smith won gold in the Women’s Shot Put with her throw of 11.08m. Her main rival was Nickia Edwards, who represented Spartans but, only managed to secure silver with her 10.45m effort while, Kerdisha Bethelmy found the last podium spot with her 8.70m throw.