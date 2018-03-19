QRC students get bursaries

PAST President of the Rotary Club of Port of Spain West Gerry C Brooks partnered with the Rotary Club of Port of Spain West to support the growth and development of the students of Queen’s Royal College.

Brooks and the club recently handed over bursaries to two students of the college. This marked the eighth consecutive year in which bursaries were awarded to assist commendable students in funding books and other materials to buttress their college education.

Addressing members of the club as well as students at the handover, Brooks encouraged the students to focus on “excellence and integrity which can have a transformative impact on our communities and society.” He also reiterated the club’s commitment to actively support students as they vigorously seek to develop their personal and professional lives.

The award of the bursaries was followed by an address to the club on the energy-sector outlook for 2018 and beyond. The NGC Group chairman expressed “cautious optimism” about the prospects of the sector in 2018, citing “an uptick in gas production, improved pricing and encouraging resource finds.”

The president of the Rotary Club of Port of Spain West, Christopher Henriques, stressed the club’s commitment to the ideals of Rotary and its dedication to service. He reemphasised the club’s intent to continue assisting Queen’s Royal College in providing and deepening education opportunities which in turn will build stronger and more robust communities.

He thanked Brooks for his financial contribution in partnering with the club and making the continuation of the bursaries a reality.