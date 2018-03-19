No sea bridge change without new approach

THE EDITOR: The continuing unreliability of travel between Tobago and Trinidad (operational problems with the T&T Spirit and the T&T Express) and the negative effect on Tobago’s economy are well known.

For those in the hospitality industry dependent on visitors from Trinidad, it has been devastating. Indeed, within the past weeks, two Tobago hoteliers have been bemoaning the fact that their occupancy over the Carnival period was zero.

Most of the blame for the present situation has been placed at the feet of the present administration. How did we get to this point? Why was there such dramatic decline in service reliability once the foreign crews left?

Over a decade ago, the Spirit and the Express were bought by the Government.

There being no locals to operate and maintain the vessels, a contract was given to a foreign company to provide the required manpower. At least 30 employees (two crews per vessel) were brought in to operate and maintain the vessels. The company operated and maintained the vessels for at least ten years. One may ask the following questions:

* During the ten-year period when the vessels were operated and maintained by foreign crews, did the authorities hire locals (at least 15 per vessel) to work parallel with the foreign crews to facilitate knowledge transfer?

* Over the past ten years, did the authorities consider phasing out the foreign crews and transferring responsibilities to trained locals and, if so, when?

* Did the relevant authorities think that the foreign crews would be here in perpetuity?

The answers to these questions will show where responsibility lies for difficulties faced today. It lies on those who were responsible for managing the operation and maintenance of the vessels from the day they were placed into service.

The Government recently bought a new vessel to serve the sea bridge. Unless a different approach is taken, compared to the past, it is likely that history will repeat itself.

It is suggested that the Government advertises for trainees to work with whatever foreign company is employed to operate the new vessel.

This will ensure that knowledge is transferred from the foreign crew to locals, thus leading to a smooth and efficient transfer of responsibility to nationals.

Other advantages are that the outflow of foreign exchange will be minimised and career options made possible for young locals.

TELESFORD BRUCE, Buccoo