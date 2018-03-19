No remuneration since last March

THE EDITOR: I write to highlight the plight of the continuation classes staff of the Ministry of Education and hope to get a speedy resolution.

To date, we have not received our remuneration from March 2017 to present. We are being told that it has to go to the permanent secretary and then to be audited because that financial year would have closed last September 2017. This is by no fault of ours. This is totally unacceptable.

We are therefore calling on Minister Anthony Garcia to use his good office to ensure that our money is duly paid and also to initiate stringent measures to guarantee that future remuneration is paid in a timely manner to the hardworking and dedicated staff.

S SAMAROO via e-mail