My message for Muslims My messagefor Muslims

THE EDITOR: This letter is addressed to my Muslim brothers and sisters. As Muslims you are aware that Islam means peace. One of our brothers who ruled northern India, now the Pakistan area, in the 16th century, Akbar the Great, said, “Let every man practise his own religion.”

We are fortunate to live in a country where the national anthem says that “every creed and race finds an equal place.” The Holy Prophet said that “alcohol is a disease.” It not only deceives your mind but it damages your brain and rots your liver. Let those who wish to drunken themselves and “tief a wine” do so. The Holy Prophet also said, “Seek knowledge from cradle to the grave” and that if Muslim children cannot attend school on any day they should be taught at home. The Holy Prophet did not promise to return but he left us his greatest gift, the Holy Koran and we should be guided by it. Assalam o alaikum – peace and blessing be upon all Muslims.

AA SAYED, Diego Martin