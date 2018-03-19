Dulalchan takes legal action against Agricultural Minister over land

Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Minister Clarence Rambharat.

LAWYERS representing acting DCP Deodat Dulalchan have initiated legal action against Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat over a decision to terminate his licence to occupy agricultural lands in Felicity.

In a pre-action protocol letter, Dulalchan strenuously denied any involvement in land grabbing and says he has a legal and bona fide licence to cultivate the land in Felicity.

Attorney Kiel Tacklalsingh has also given the minister until 4 pm tomorrow (Wednesday) to provide certain documentation, including a report which Rambharat has purportedly sent to the Prime Minister on the land issue.

Last week, Rambharat said he had instructed that the "grant" of land in Felicity to Dulalchan by letter should be terminated.

Three people have also been suspended pending an investigation by the Public Service Commission into the issue – Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Angela Siew, Commissioner of State Lands Paula Drakes and the Deputy Commissioner of State Lands Bhanmatie Seecharan.

However, Dulalchan – who is the Police Service Commission’s top pick for the post of Commissioner – says he is the beneficiary of a bona fide and legally effectual licence and was not given an opportunity to be heard by the minister before the decision was made to terminate the licence.