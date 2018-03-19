DeVerteuil, Jackson win squash titles
PAUL DeVerteuil and Brian Jackson both won titles when the IRP Fire and Safety Limited Senior Graded Open tournament concluded at the Queen’s Park Cricket Club Racquet Centre in St Clair, on Saturday.
In the A Division final, DeVerteuil defeated Julian Chin 11-8, 11-5, 11-5 to claim the title. Brandon DeMontrichard outlasted Luc Davis 8-11, 12-10, 11-2, 11-9 in the third place playoff.
In the B Division final, Jackson got past Joshua Poon 11-5, 11-7, 11-7 to snatch the crown. In the third place playoff, Matthew Tang Nian defeated Deepak Dewar 11-9, 5-11, 11-3, 11-9.
Men and women played alongside each other in the A and B divisions, which included senior and junior players. Some players also competed in a novice category. The tournament began on Thursday and ended on Saturday.