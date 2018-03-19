Boy in duck pen needs counselling

RESCUED:This 14 year old boy was rescued by officers of the Children⁳ Authority after social media posts revealed him being abused by family members who slashed him across the wrist. PHOTO BY ANSEL JEBODH

SHARLENE RAMPERSAD

The 16-year-old special needs child who was rescued from a life of squalor and abuse in January needs counselling.

The boy’s aunt and caretaker says although he is showered with love and affection daily he reacts in fear whenever he is spoken to sternly or corrected.

The woman, who had cared for the boy for most of his life, said it hurts her to see his reaction.

“Anytime we talk to him sternly, he will get scared and pull away or try to get away, I had requested counselling for him from the Children’s Authority but up until now, no one has heeded my requests,” she said.

The boy had started living with his mother last June. Within several weeks, he was being beaten daily and made to sleep among ducks.

Neighbours highlighted his plight on social media and it was then the Children’s Authority intervened and removed him from the house.

He was taken to his aunt’s home, where he is being taught to read, write and to take care of his body.

“My husband bathes him, brushes his teeth, teaches him how to scrub his body because his hands are not strong enough to brush his teeth, we are doing everything we can to help him but he needs more help. What he went through was very traumatic and he needs counselling.”

Contacted for a comment, Children’s Authority chairman, Haniff Benjamin said he will look into the teen’s case and provide an update sometime today.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.