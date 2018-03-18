Risdon extends lead in TT Golf

Leader of the Professional Division, Canada’s Dustin Risdon, tee’s-off yesterday .Photo by Allan V. Crane/CA-images.

AFTER THREE rounds of the 111th Trinidad and Tobago Open, once again played in beautiful conditions at the St Andrews Golf Club in Moka, Maraval, Canadian professional Dustin Risdon shot a 74 for a total of 220 and increased his lead to five strokes. Local professional Chris Richards is in second after shooting 77 for a total of 225. England-based Timothy Martin is in third after shooting 73 to total 226. Matthew Marquez is one stroke further back on 227 with his 76 yesterday while Benjamin Martin is on 228 after his score of 76.

So it should be and interesting tussle for the three positions up for grabs in the Latinoamerican Tour Jamaica Classic, at the end of April.

The Championship division is led by United States-based Gabriel Vanososte who shot 74 for a three-day total of 228, while local Sam Avey is in second on 231, followed by Felix Zamudio (233), Ryan Peters (234) and Russell Latapy (235).

In the First Flight, who played from the Blue tees, former national cricketer Richard Smith once again was the only player to shoot under 80 in this division. Smith carded 78 and his total of 239 means he now leads by four strokes from Omesh Dinanath. Phillip Subero is in third with 246 and Thomas Bannon fourth on 247.

In the Second Flight, Eun Dae Lee increased his lead to four strokes with a three day total of 255 (he shot 85 yesterday). Tied in second place on 259 strokes are Nandlal Ramlakhan and Robert Benny, while both Learie Flores and Richard Lutchman are one stroke further back on 260.

In the Seniors Division, defending champion Adrian Sampson continues to lead the way with 233. In second place is Wayne Baptiste (236) and third is Dave Rajkumar (237).

Fabian Lee Foon continues to lead the Super Seniors with 240, followed by John Hale (246) and the pair of Ronald Aguilar and Monty Chapman (249).