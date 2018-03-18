PNM by-elections nominations close Monday

Arrangements for the PNM internal party elections and local government bi-elections are being put in place. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is expected to announce the dates for these as soon as possible.

This, according to Energy Minister Franklin Khan at a post-general council meeting press conference at Balisier House, Port of Spain, yesterday.

Khan, the PNM chairman, said the internal party elections was due “mid-year” and the preliminary list of electors would be published on May 11 while the final list would be published on June 5.

“After the final list and everything is in place for the election. Hopefully by the next General Council the political leader should be in a position to announce the exact date of the internal party election.”

He also said nominations would be closed for local government by-elections for the vacant electoral districts of Barataria and Belmont East on March 19. Screening, he said, would take place on March 28 and then Rowley would announce the date of the bi-elections.

In addition, Khan said there would be a PNM meeting at the Diego Martin Central Community Centre in Diamond Vale on Thursday at 7 pm. Speakers would include Rowley, and Finance Minister Colm Imbert.