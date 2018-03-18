Mitchell: Squatters out Clifton Towers

While the Housing Ministry distributed 44 new homes yesterday in Vieux Fort, Bass Street, St James yesterday, residents of Clifton Towers, East Dry River are upset that evicted squatters are returning and supposedly being paid to refurbish the apartments. Speaking to the Sunday Newsday yesterday, residents claim the evicted squatters were seen doing renovations on apartments and in the past were going to apartments asking what repairs needed to be done.

The residents said it was unfair that the squatters who the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) kicked out were now being employed by them.

Housing Minister Randall Mitchell yesterday said the claim was absurd.

He added the HDC does all it can to ensure the safety of their tenants and the unlawful occupants are now a concern for the police.

have been evicted over five times in the past 12 months.

Mitchell, speaking after the presentation of keys to the Vieux Fort housing development, said other projects have resumed . Some of the uncompleted projects are in Carlsen Field, central Trinidad, Malabar and Real Springs in the east and May View in Point Fortin.