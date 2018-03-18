Ministry to probe Tranquility fight

The Education Ministry has launched an investigation into the a fight involving female students from the Tranquility Government Secondary School on March 14.

A video of the melee which was taken from an office above, was circulated on social media and on the mobile messaging app, WhatsApp. It showed scores of students in blue and grey uniforms either running towards or away from the fight. It also showed several students scrambling over cars parked at the side of the road to get a better view of the fight.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia confirmed that the incident took place on Wednesday along Frederick Street, Port-of-Spain. In a TV interview, he said, “It involved students from the Tranquility Secondary School. In fact it involved female students. What I found to be very disconcerting is the fact that most of these fights talking place outside of the school involve our female students.”

He added that there would be consequences, not only to those fighting, but that some blame would be placed on those who encouraged the fight.

“When students misbehave outside of the school, once they are dressed in their school uniform, they are subject to the authority to the school and we will take action.”