Dogs to enjoy Fun in the Park

Dr Emily Cappon, a vet at Sunnyview Veterinary Clinic in Diego Martin, completes nutritional instructions for a dog (on her lap) during the February edition of Fun in the Park event, held at Tenderheart Veterinary Services, St Augustine. PHOTO COURTESY TENDERHEART VET CLINIC.

Dogs and their humans are expected to turn out in their numbers today for the third edition of Fun in the Park – a monthly healthy lime for dogs.

In addition to providing a safe space for dogs to roam and socialise with other dogs and dog lovers alike, veterinarians are on-hand to provide education on feeding, training and nutrition.

Held in different locations across the country, Fun in the Park is an initiative of Kristin Stepp Agostini, the TT representative of Purina Pro Plan pet food.

Speaking with Sunday Newsday, Stepp Agostini said, “Dogs are social animals, just like humans and require stimulation to feel happiness and love.”

Another motivating factor behind her decision to organise these events is the fact that “canine obesity is a big challenge in TT.

“Allowing dogs off their leads and out of their yards to get exercise helps to combat this problem.”

The March edition – complete with free check-ups by veterinary students from Mt Hope Veterinary School of Medicine, Mt Hope – takes place from 3 pm to 5 pm at Sunnyview Vetcare Services (commonly referred to as Sunnyview Veterinary Clinic), 3 Dangerous Corner, Diego Martin Old Road, Diego Martin.

Fun in the Park was designed for small dogs under 30 pounds and puppies, their owners/caregivers and dog lovers “but if you have a gentle-natured dog bigger than 30 pounds, he/she is welcome to attend.”

Stepp Agostini added, “We’ve been receiving amazing support since our first one event at Tenderheart Veterinary Services in St Augustine. As word spreads about a dog-friendly space, where they can get free health check-ups too, more and more people have been attending our events.”

Admission is free because in addition to Pro Plan’s sponsorship which covers the cost of clean up and staff, volunteers from Mt Hope Veterinary School of Medicine, “have come on board and are now helping to champion these events.”

The goal is to provide a safe, clean, animal-friendly and child-friendly space for the human and fur members of your family to socialise and play freely without leads/leashes.

For more information visit the Facebook pages of Sunnyview Vetcare Services or Tenderheart Veterinary Services.