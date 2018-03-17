TT politicians must change

THE EDITOR: It is time for all politicians in TT to acknowledge something that they have lost sight of – they are servants of the people.

The lesson political parties fail to learn, whether in government or opposition, is to be honest with the electors, to explain clearly the reasoning behind policy decisions, and to consult with their constituents.

No government should take its role for granted.

The PNM is in power and it must begin to immediately move forward without continuous negativity about decisions and policies of previous governments.

Political self-interest should be put aside and the needs of the people put first.

A good government will move forward with the interest of the people (not self-interest) in the forefront of its planning and policies.

It is my hope that there is a change in the mindset of politicians to work for the good of the people. Governing with honesty, integrity and consultation, the government would earn the trust and support of the people.

Can we hope that somehow we will see a change from political games to effective governance, although it seems to be much of the same old, same old?

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas