Top artists Represent
A group exhibition titled Represent, which features the work of top artists, is being presented by ThinkartworkTT studio in Woodbrook.
On show are works from Leroy Clarke, Jackie Hinkson, Bunty O’Connor, Martin Superville, Embah, Che Lovelace, Peter Sheppard, Beverley Fitzwilliam- Harries, Sundiata Fitzroy Hoyte and Tessa Alexander, among others.
The theme Represent “allows artists to showcase their style, thoughts and individualistic views while simultaneously representing themselves,” said a media release.
Some of the other artists whose work will also be “representing” at the exhibition are Candice Sobers, Lisa Hutchinson, Leona Fabien, Gregorey Williams, David Collymore, Ray Traboulay, Omowale Stewart, Christine Norton, Sabrina Charran, Keomi Serrette, Daniella Walcott, Keisha Butcher, Sketch, Ruthven “Bari” Walkins, Sarah Burrows, Carol Charles, Kaleel Kanor-Doublier, Troy Garcia, Safiya Hoyte, Zariyah Ashby, Sabrina Acham, Shanderpaul Ramsey and Celin Ramirez.
In explaining the concept behind the display, the release said, “Fitzroy Hoyte, visual artist and TAW founder, has always possessed the artistic vision of a cohesive artist community that is capable of uniting to form one voice; a voice which challenges societal limits and ‘status-quos.’ Represent is the first instalment of group exhibitions where all creative are welcomed to collaborate and display their artistic creations.”
The exhibition continues at 63 Carlos Street, Woodbrook until March 23. For more info: 769-1948 or e-mail: thinkartworktt@gmail.com.