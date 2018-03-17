Risdon leapfrogs Richards to lead TT Golf Open

Championship Division’s and former TT National footballer Russel Latapy, makes an approach from the fairway of the 18th, during day 2 of the Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association (TTGA) Open Tournament 2018 at St Andrew’s Golf Club, Moka yesterday. PhotoS bY Allan V. Crane/CA-images

DUSTIN RISDON of Canada leapfrogged overnight leader Chris Richards yesterday to hold the lead, on the halfway stage, of the 111th Trinidad and Tobago Golf Open, at the St Andrew’s Golf Course, Moka, Maraval.

Risdon registered a two-under-par 70 for a two-day tally of 146, while Richards carded 74 yesterday for a two-day score of 148.

Matthew Marquez shot 73 for a total of 151, the same score with Benjamin Martin (who put 74 yesterday) while Timothy Martin, with an even-par round of 72 yesterday, is fifth wit 152. Also, in the reckoning are Anthony Gill, who shot 775 for a two-day score of 155, and Clint Alfred, who carded 77 for a two-day tally of 158.

In the Championship division, Gabriel Vanososte from the United States has taken the lead with 154. Sam Avey is only one stroke behind, while three players follow in third place — Russell Latapy, Felix Zamudio and Ryan Peters (all 156). There is a trip to Jamaica for the best Junior in the 16-19 age group in the Championship division, this is currently led by Ryan Peters with 156.

In the first flight, who played from the Blue tees, two players are tied for the lead — ex-national cricketer Richard Smith had a fine 75 today to add to his 86 yesterday and Phillip Subero who added an 81 to his 80, both on a total of 161. Omesh Dinanth, the overnight leader, added 84 to his 78 for 162 to lie one shot behind. In the second flight, playing from the White tees, Eun Dae Lee leads the way with 85 and 85 for a 170 total. Robert Benny (88 and 84) and Nandlal Ramlakhan (85 and 87) are tied second with 172.

In the Seniors’ division, defending champion Adrian Sampson on 154 (76 and 78) leads Dave Rajkumar who scored 156 (75 and 81) by one stroke. Wayne Baptiste (81 and 76) follows in third.

The Super Seniors defending champion Fabien Lee Foon (159) leads John Hale (162) with Jalim Ramnarine a further five shots back.

The Presidents Cup is led by Trinidad and Tobago’s pair of Sam Avey (76 and 79) and Richard “Pecos” Camacho (80 and 84) for a two-day total of 319. Barbados is in second place with Iz Hustler (79 and 82) and Xzavier Wiggins (85 and 80) for a 326 total.