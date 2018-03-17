Raising funds for the Arrow Literacy Program
THE Rotary Club of Port of Spain, West will today host its annual Poor Man’s Dinner and Dance.
The event raises money for the club’s Arrow literacy program.
This year’s theme is Luck of the Irish and the event is scheduled to take place at Cascadia Hotel, Port of Spain.
In a statement on Thursday, the ANSA McAL Group (ANSA) said it was “pleased to support the(club) in its efforts to improve the reading skills” of students of Diego Martin North Secondary School, Diego Martin.
The program provides the students with the opportunity to “develop their literary skills as well as achieve their full learning potential,” ANSA said.