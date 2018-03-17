Just In
Raising funds for the Arrow Literacy Program

ANSA McAL presents cheque to Rotary Club of Port of Spain for its Arrow Literacy Program: (Left) Natasha Ramnath, ANSA McAL Group Corporate Communication Officer,presents a cheque to Christopher Henriques, President of the Rotary Club of Port of Spain, West as she receives tickets to the Club’s Annual Poor Man’s Dinner and Dance. Also in photo (right) is Cindy-Ann Currency, member of the Rotary Club of Port of Spain, West. PHOTO COURTESY ANSA MCAL.

THE Rotary Club of Port of Spain, West will today host its annual Poor Man’s Dinner and Dance.

The event raises money for the club’s Arrow literacy program.

This year’s theme is Luck of the Irish and the event is scheduled to take place at Cascadia Hotel, Port of Spain.

In a statement on Thursday, the ANSA McAL Group (ANSA) said it was “pleased to support the(club) in its efforts to improve the reading skills” of students of Diego Martin North Secondary School, Diego Martin.

The program provides the students with the opportunity to “develop their literary skills as well as achieve their full learning potential,” ANSA said.

