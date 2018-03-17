Hillview capture PowerGen Secondary Schools crown

Hillview players celebrate following their dismissal of Barrackpore West’s final wicket from Dillon Jugmoman (right), following the Secondary Schools Cricket League match between Hillview College and Barrackpore West Secondary at Honeymoon Park, El Dorado yesterday. Hillview won and were crowned SSCL 2018 Champions.

HILLVIEW College captured the 2018 edition of the PowerGen-sponsored Secondary Schools Cricket League 50-over crown courtesy of a 212-run annihilation of Barrackpore West Secondary in their rescheduled final round match at Honeymoon Park, El Dorado yesterday.

Hillview needed to win to overtake Naparima College in the standings to retain their crown, and they were indebted to a number of players who ensured that the Tunapuna-based team prevailed, in front of their home fans.

The West Indies Under-19 pair of Kirstan Kallicharan and Keegan Simmons both struck centuries as Hillview posted a mammoth 273 runs for five wickets in 35 overs.

Kallicharan, the WI Under-19 vice-captain, powered his way to a top-score of 118 while Simmons contributed 110. Ravindra Ramkissoon was the leading wicket-taker for Barrackpore West with three wickets for nine runs.

Barrackpore West offered little to no resistance with the bat, as they were bundled out for 61. Kareem Muradali returned figures of three wickets for two runs for Hillview, while Jean-Phillipe Barrie had 3/20 and Rickash Boodram 2/9.

Hillview’s coach, Richard Kelly snr, commented, “It’s a pleasure working with this bunch of players. The fact that they stuck together and played as a team ensured that we won the title.”

He continued, “We’re all very proud of them, and the support from the principal and (teaching) staff, the manager and assistant coach. It’s a tremendous effort from everybody.”

This game was originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday, but was postponed as members of the Barrackpore team had examinations.

The 2018 Secondary Schools Cricket League will be staging its T20 tournament in the next few weeks.