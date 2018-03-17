Gordon to give update on Pantin beatification

COREY CONNELLY

Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon is expected to reveal developments concerning the beatification of his predecessor, the late Anthony Pantin, when he officiates, tomorrow, at a special mass to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Pantin’s ordination as Archbishop at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port-of-Spain.

Diocesan priest Fr Garfield Rochard told Sunday Newsday Gordon would likely “accelerate the process because he wants it to be completed.”

Former Archbishop Joseph Harris had initiated the process five years ago, in December 2013.

At that time, Harris said the local church had written to the Vatican, specifically to the Congregation for the Causes of the Saints, asking that the Nihil Obstat be granted.

The Congregation for the Causes of the Saints is a department responsible for the investigations which ultimately sanction the beatification and canonisation of holy men and women.

Catholics had been invited to celebrate a special Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Curepe where members of the Diocesan Tribunal, who were to conduct the investigations, received their mandates and took oaths of secrecy.

Rochard said a beatification typically examines the candidate’s teachings and pastoral actions.

“It will examine how the late Archbishop treated the church and local clergy and how he included it in all aspects of the nation.”

At tomorrow’s mass, Rochard said, the church also will welcome its new Apostolic Nuncio for the Antilles, Fortunatas Nwachukwu, a Nigerian national, who was ordained as a priest on June 17, 1984. He would be in charge of some 18 dioceses.

Rochard said Nwachukwu’s appointment reflected a trend in which African men were gravitating towards the region to work as priests.