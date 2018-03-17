Good, bad at passport office

THE EDITOR: Recently I visited the passport office in Port of Spain to renew my passport and must commend the staff who I found pleasantly polite and helpful.

We were advised via the public address system that there was a staff shortage and to have our documents ready so as to avoid any delays in the interview. Also those needing to “fix their faces” for the photographs were advised to take the opportunity to do so.

The wait was two hours but that was okay. What wasn’t was the deplorable state of the chairs. Some were broken, others were without backs and some without seats. Also, there was no accommodation for the physically disabled.

I can only hope the relevant authorities cater for this important and necessary aspect in their proposed new building.

RICHARD LOBO

Diego Martin