Galleons willnot ease woes

THE EDITOR: The Galleons Passage will not ease the sea bridge problems. Tobago needs two or three built-to-order fast ferries. The Galleons Passage is not a fast ferry. It was built for more leisurely use, hence it has a sun deck etc and would make the Tobago trip in four hours, not two hours and 45 minutes as the T&T Spirit and T&T Express in good working conditions did.

The slower unsuitable Galleons Passage will not be an incentive to those holiday visitors and people who used the once proper working fast ferries; nor will it satisfy the demand because both the Express and the Spirit (even if it completes its repairs) will continue to be unreliable.

JOHN DAVIS

Woodbrook