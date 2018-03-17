Double murder in Windy Hill

SHANE SUPERVILLE

TWO men were shot dead while liming outside their homes in Windy Hill, Arouca early yesterday morning. According to reports, Shervon Clarke, 20, and neighbour Lyndon Sutherland were liming outside of Sutherland’s home shortly before 2.25 am, when gunshots rang out. Upon checking, relatives discovered both men dead outside the house. Officers responded to the scene and a District Medical Officer ordered the bodies removed.

Clarke’s sister Tamika Clarke yesterday said she learned of her brother’s murder from one of her other siblings and is deeply traumatised by it. “He wasn’t a very talkative person. He always kept to himself and would always offer to help to anyone who needed it. He was unemployed but was hoping to get through with a job soon. This was very unexpected and I don’t know why anyone would want to do this to him,” Clarke said.