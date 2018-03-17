Dillon: No legal action by inmates

National Security Minister Edmund Dillon

JULIEN NEAVES

NATIONAL Security Minister Edmund Dillon said there had been no pre-action protocol letters from prisoners injured during a search of the Port of Spain prison on January 23.

He was responding to a question in Parliament yesterday from Oropouche West MP Vidia Gayadeen-Gopeesingh on whether any of the prisoners were seriously injured during the raid and whether any legal action had been initiated against the State. Dillon said it was not a raid but a routine search by the prison service and no prisoner was seriously injured.

He reported seven prisoners sustained minor injuries, namely lacerations, and all were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where they were treated and discharged on the same day.