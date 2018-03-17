Deyalsingh: New application can be made for Haleema

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said five-year-old Haleema Mohammed was denied funding from the Children’s Life Fund because her condition was not life-threatening, but a new application can be made on the basis of her new symptoms.

Deyalsingh was responding to an urgent question in Parliament yesterday from Oropouche West MP Vidia Gayadeen-Gopeesingh on whether money would be allocated to continue treatment for Mohammed’s life-threatening disease in India since she was hospitalised after a medical emergency this week.

He said Mohammed has thalassemia ­– a blood disorder – which is not a life-threatening disease as stated by the Children’s Life Fund board, the same one operating under the previous administration. He said she and her family had travelled to India for a procedure and returned to this country.

“I would advise Ms Mohammed and her family to take her to the nearest health care institution for emergency treatment,” he said.

“In light of the new clinical symptoms, an application can be made to the Children’s Life Fund for any treatment which qualifies as life-threatening.”

He said no application has been received for this new episode to date and the fund continued to function. He reported from September 2015 to the present the fund has distributed $28,542,990 to 87 patients suffering from life-threatening conditions, as determined by the same personnel under this administration who served under the last administration.

Barataria/San Juan Dr Fuad Khan questioned why, if the fund determined it was not a life-threatening emergency, Mohammed was “fighting for her life now in Mt Hope.”

Deyalsingh responded: “Because, honourable member, we have no idea what happened in India. So it is very improper, I think, for anyone to even indicate or infer that this was related to the original condition.

As I said, the patient went to India; neither you nor I nor anyone knows what happened or did not happen in India. And we should not assume and put assumptions as facts.”

Mohammed returned from India in December last year after a successful bone-marrow transplant at the Fortis Memorial Institute in Gurgaon.