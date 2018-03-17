Days old baby escapes death
A 12-DAY-OLD baby girl who fell from her mother’s arms during a quarrel between her parents, remains warded in stable condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope yesterday.
Luckily, the baby suffered no major injuries, but doctors have reported the case to the Children’s Authority and the Child Protection Unit.
The baby was in her mother’s arms at their Diego Martin home on Thursday when her parents had a heated argument. The couple, who are in their 20s, scuffled and the baby fell to the ground.
The distraught mother took her child to the EWMSC, where it was determined she had no broken bones or life-threatening injuries. However, the baby was kept for observation and CPU officers led by Insp Coggins and including Sgt Christopher Arun and WPC Dedier Campbell visited the baby at hospital and interviewed her parents.