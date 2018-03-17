Contractor’s son stabbed to death

NALINEE SEELAL

THE 24-year-old son of a Cunupia contractor died at the Chaguanas Health centre around 1 pm yesterday after being stabbed in the back by a co-worker. The suspect, who is in his mid-twenties, surrendered to police afterwards and was being questioned by Homicide investigators.

Around 9 am, the victim, Ryan Bridgelal, had an altercation with a co-worker at his father’s businessplace at Ajodha Road, Cunupia. Bridgelal reportedly beat the other man with a piece of cable.

He reportedly armed himself with a knife and stabbed Bridgelal once in the back. Police investigators were told Bridgelal had been bullying the suspect for quite a while and although he was told to stop, he continued.

Bridgelal died shortly after being taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility.