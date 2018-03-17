Code of Conduct review is timely

THE EDITOR: The National School Code of Conduct is a policy document which has been in existence since 2009.

However, many areas of this document are no longer relevant and applicable considering the realities faced by students and teachers in our schools today.

The decision by the Ministry of Education to review the document is commendable and is a very strategic initiative which will result in the effective governance and administration of the education system.

A review is also timely considering the many “grey areas” which have come to the surface over the years. Issues such as culture, dress code, legislative changes, cyberbullying and social media are now present and are new challenges for school administrators.

While schools need to provide a safe learning environment, efforts must also focus on creating and maintaining a nurturing learning environment that is characterised by dignity and respect for all members of the school community. School administrators face immense pressure regarding discipline. As a result, many schools have adopted zero-tolerance indiscipline policies.

Minister Anthony Garcia and the Ministry of Education must be congratulated for undertaking this important exercise in order to provide its principals and school administrators with the tools and necessary support to deal with these issues to promote discipline and effectively manage their schools.

Let’s hope the review committee which comprises representatives from the Ministry of National Security, Police Service, TTUTA, principals associations, National Parent-Teacher Association and other partners will produce a workable document which will add value to the education sector.

MARAJ SINGH

Penal