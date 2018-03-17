Arima facility in need of help

THE EDITOR: I would like the Ministry of Health to visit the Arima Health Facility to see what is going on there every day.

Staff ignore patients seeking information. It is as if patients are bothering them. They need training.

My 74-year-old father, Narine Singh, went to the facility on March 4 because of bad stomach pains. He spent six hours there and left at 3 am next day. He got no medication. The doctor gave him a prescription to get medication next day at the dispensary.

Some patients including small children have to wait long hours and no one seems to care.

Also, the toilets are very dirty and there is no toilet paper. The locks do not work. The floors and walls are very dirty.

Doctors try to help patients but the system is bad and disorganised. Help is needed.

B SINGH

Tacarigua