A school in mourning

THE brutal murders of two students of the Point Fortin East Secondary school has thrown the faculty into mourning. Best friends Olivia Chapman and Michaela Mason both students of Form 3 were among the four people brutally murdered in Sobo by a man known to them . Olivia’s mother, schoolteacher Abigail Chapman and their landlord Michael Scott were also killed .

Principal of the school Ainsley Gopaul said when news of the murders broke in school on Wednesday morning, both students and teachers began to weep . He said he was alerted around 5am on Wednesday morning by a teacher and by the time he got to school, students and teachers were in tears.

He said because of the effect the murders had on the school population , he called the Students Support Services on Wednesday and by mid morning , counsellors and guidance officers were at the school to counsel and comfort the children. He said the teachers received counselling on Thursday and many wept during the session as it was very emotional.

Gopaul described Olivia as a leader in her class . She said she was well known to him and on occasions spoke with him . He said she was always among the top three students in her class. He said if the music teacher wanted someone to play the pan, Olivia would volunteer.

If there was something that needed to be discussed she would tell her classmates to be quiet and let her lead the talk. He cited an instance where she led a delegation of classmates to his office to seek permission to hold a baby shower for her class teacher . He said her friend Michaela was fairly new to the school but was an avid footballer.

Gopaul related how Olivia’s Math teacher for the past three years had been so traumatised that she told him she is unable to pass by her classroom without becomign emotional . He said teachers and students were seen walking down the corridors with tears streaming down their faces . Gopaul admitted he wept for his students when he got the news. He said even students who were considered “ tough” were seen weeping.