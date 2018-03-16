Woman-beating bandit pleads guilty

GUILTY: Peter Hunte, 18, arrives at Port of Spain Magistrates Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to beating and robbing a woman last week in Woodrook. PHOTO BY RATTAN JADOO

THE 18-year-old Laventille man who last week Wednesday beat and robbed a woman in broad daylight along Gallus Street in Woodbrook, yesterday pleaded guilty to the offence.

Peter Hunte appeared before Port of Spain magistrate Cheron Raphael yesterday, when he pleaded guilty to robbing Elena Rivers of a gold chain.

Hunte was represented by attorney Adrian Thompson and is to reappear in court next Tuesday when he could be sentenced. The police are also expected to present to the court a medical report on the victim, the video surveillance footage. Rivers was also told she had to be in court.

Rivers was walking on Gallus Street around 3.30 pm with her son, aged two, when she was attacked, pushed to the ground, cuffed in the face and robbed of a gold chain.Police sought Hunte after he was captured on a surveillance camera at Gallus Street.

The footage of the incident went viral hours after the robbery. Police got help from the Cyber Crime Unit and the image of the suspect was cleared up. Hunte later surrendered to police. He was charged by PC Hosein.