Turning point for JAOTG

Tony Paul

JAZZ Artists on the Greens (JAOTG) will celebrate Caribbean jazz’s future, the present and look back at the career of jazz pioneer Ralph MacDonald.

The event produced by Production One Limited takes place tomorrow at WASA Grounds at Farm Road, St Joseph. It will debut two upcoming musicians – pianist Adan Hagley and the J9Quartet featuring keyboardist Jeanine Ruiz. This year, Production One said, the mix of young and experienced musicians is “earmarked to be a turning point for the event.”

US-based contemporary jazz saxophonist Elan Trotman with his band Tropicality will also be there. Saxophonist Tony Paul will lead an “all-star celebration” of MacDonald’s musical legacy, called Jam on the Groove.

Trotman, who has topped Billboard Radio charts over ten times, will bring his “fresh ideas and distinctive tones” to JAOTG. He will showcase his Caribbean rhythm tinged jazz music, Production One said in a media release.

Trotman represents contemporary Caribbean jazz while “the two young artists, Hagley and J9Quartet represent the future of performance and composition in this genre,” Production One said.

Hagley, also a Berklee College of Music graduate opted to return home and share his talents. He has put his touch on recent hits such as Voice’s Cheers To Life and the Ultimate Rejects’ Full Extreme. Hagley has been freelancing as a pianist and has been composing and arranging for a “variety of media including film music for award-winning local films.”

Paul who has performed at all jazz festivals on the islands, heads the jazz department at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT). He will celebrate the wide range of MacDonald’s compositions tomorrow

Ruiz who leads the J9Quartet is a graduate of both University of the West Indies and the UTT, and is also a composer, arranger, producer and sound engineer.

As a testimony to the quality of its products, Production One said its events continue to attract crowds while other similar events have seen smaller audiences. It said it hopes to repeat that growing trend and even exceed it this year. The event’s catchphrase, ‘Come for the lime...Discover the music!’ captures the essence of what to expect,” Production One said.

Over the years JAOTG has featured jazz from the islands and the Caribbean diaspora including Cuba, Barbados, Martinique, Dominica, St Lucia, Haiti, the US Virgin Islands.

Recognising the current economic hardships being faced, JAOTG said, “We at Production One recognise the constraints that the recession in the economy have created in limiting foreign exchange and the spending power of the consumer, so this celebration has to build a musician base for the future and sustain its fan support.

“The two young performers, Hagley and J9Quartet featuring are the future. We have to make a space for their continued activity and performance here. A significant number of young musicians are going away to study with no plans of returning or taking jobs on large cruise ships thus diminishing the pool of talent. We, in our own small way with JAOTG, have to encourage growth and sustain the talent pool. As well as keep it economical for patrons!”

Musicians will take the stage at 5 pm, and gates will be open from 3.30 pm.