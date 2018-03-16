Triathlon head wants smooth hosting of 2018 Carifta Champs

PRESIDENT of the Trinidad and Tobago Triathlon Federation (TTTF) Paul Hee Houng, said members of the local organising body are trying to do everything in their power to ensure the hosting of the 2018 CARIFTA Triathlon, Aquathlon and Mixed Relay Championships in Tobago, on September 29 and 30.

Numerous sporting meets in TT have been cancelled this year, while other sporting teams and clubs have been struggling to attend tournaments mainly due to the recession.

The TT aquatic athletes have not been spared from the tough economic situation, as the national junior water polo teams recently learned that they won’t compete at the 2018 CARIFTA Water Polo Championships which is currently taking place in Jamaica.

TT’s appearance at the 2018 CARIFTA Swimming and Open Water Championships later this month has also been a difficult process due to the recession. The Amateur Swimming Association of TT (ASATT) said this country will be represented at the CARIFTA Swimming and Open Water Championships with some help from Government, ASATT, sponsors and parents of athletes.

Hee Houng said he understands the situation facing ASATT and the parents of the CARIFTA aquatic athletes. He said the national triathlon athletes also struggled to fund the trip when they competed at the 2017 CARIFTA Triathlon, Aquathlon and Mixed Relay Championships in Barbados last year.

Hee Houng, after a meeting earlier this year with other National Sport Organisations (NSOs) and Government officials, learned how tough the economic situation is.

Hee Houng said, “The things that we enjoyed two and three years before surely (that is not the case now). We were told this at the meeting with all the national sporting bodies and NSOs in January.

The Minister, the Sport Company and a representative from the Ministry of Finance came and told us the difficulties the Government had.”

The president of the TTTF said the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs informed the Federation that help will be given.

“We are now in discussions with the Ministry.

We met with Minister (Darryl) Smith and his team last week Friday. He asked us for a budget which we only submitted yesterday, and we are awaiting feedback to hear what the Government (will help with), but he has indicated that the Government will like to contribute in whichever way possible.”

Hee Houng said the TTTF is trying to do their part to ensure the tournament in Tobago comes off. “We are also continuing to host our own fund raising ventures.

We are having a Triathletes Who Can Cook event in the month of April, we are looking to have a Cooler Party later on and we are also having what we call a fun event to encourage people (to get) into triathlon.”

Hee Houng said he has started the process of trying to gain sponsorship to help fund the CARIFTA Triathlon Championships. Also, the TTTF is ensuring that travel arrangements are made early to avoid Trinidadians not being able to get to Tobago, along with athletes from throughout the region.