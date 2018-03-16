Richards tops leaderboard at TT Golf Open
CHRIS RICHARDS sits atop the leaderboard, in the Professional Division, as the annual Trinidad and Tobago Golf Open teed off at the St Andrew’s Golf Course, Moka, Maraval yesterday.
Richards ended the first day with a tally of two-over-par 74, with Dustin Risdon of Canada next on 76.
Ex-national youth golfer Ben Martin is third on 77 while Matthew Marquez and Barbados’ Bobby Edghill share fourth spot with 78.
In the Championship Division, Sam Avey, Gabriel Vonsoste and Ryan Peters are the joint leaders with 76.
The TT Golf Open will continue today and end on Sunday.