Richards jr triumphs at Chaguaramas Golf tourney

Jean-Marc Chevrotiere (left), Aleema Jack (centre) and Chris Richards jnr with their respective trophies after last weekend’s event. PHOTO COURTESY VIDIA RAMPHAL

CHRISTOPHER RICHARDS jr shot a stunning 69 to take the A Class title at the 2018 Chaguaramas Club Championships, on Sunday, at the Chaguaramas Golf Course.

Richards, the son of former Caribbean amateur champion Christopher Richards, shot 33 on the opening nine holes to catapult himself to second place behind leader Wayne Baptiste.

However, Baptiste carded a quadruple bogey on the 16th hole to fall two shots behind the pace.

Richards with a one-shot lead over second-placed Neil Lutchmansingh held his nerve to par the remaining two holes and take the title by a shot, with a gross score of 147.

Baptiste and Lutchmansingh finished on 148 shots, but the former national footballer took third after the tournament’s tie-breaker rules were applied.

Richards, 13, is a Form One student at Diego Martin Central Secondary and becomes the youngest winner of the Men’s A Class at the Chaguaramas Club Championships. He is now looking forward to playing in the TT Open, which begins today (THURSDAY) at St Andrew’s, Moka.

“It’s a great feeling to win this tournament. I am now hoping to take this form into the TT Open this week and later into the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships in July,” said Richards.

National women’s player Aleema Jack (77 points) won the women’s division by a point in the Stableford tournament over Symoniez Clouston (76 points).

Carenage golfer Azariah Joseph, 14, was third with 75 points.

Jack was pleased with her play during the tournament and was in high praise for the Chaguaramas Golf Club. “It’s an excellent tournament and I greatly enjoyed it. The course is in excellent condition. I have been working hard on my game in preparation for the Sir Garry Sobers Golf Festival, and I hope to improve on my second place finish there last year,” said Jack. In other divisions, teenager Jean-Marc Chevrotiere edged Gerard Vieira for the B Class title, while Alan Young and Jason Clarke took the C Class and D Class crowns respectively.

RESULTS -

Men’s A Class: 1. Chris Richards Jr (147), 2. Neil Lutchmansingh (148), 3. Wayne Baptiste (148)

Men’s B Class: 1. Jean-Marc Chevrotiere (165), 2. Gerard Vieira (165), 3. Criston Baptiste (169)

Men’s C Class: 1. Alan Young (168), 2. Ivan Salick (180), 3. Neil Edmund (180)

Men’s D Class: 1. Jason Clarke (75 points), 2. Marvin Ishmael (63 points), 3. Leslie St Louis (59 points)

Women’s Division: 1. Aleema Jack (77), 2. Symoniez Clousten (76), Azariah Joseph (75).